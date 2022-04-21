self Pioneers and Pathfinders · Stephanie Corey

Today's guest is Stephanie Corey, a true pioneer in the field of legal operations. She started her career in business and finance, but became the first legal ops professional in Silicon Valley when she assumed that role for HP. She then co-founded and is a former executive member of the leading legal operations trade organization CLOC—the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium. Today Stephanie is a co-founder of UpLevel Ops, a consulting firm specializing in providing services for in-house legal departments and law firms.

Join us as we explore:

The evolution of legal operations—from budgeting to a true business focus for legal.

How the culture at HP created the perfect conditions for innovation in the law department.

The role of serendipity in driving change.

Related Links

Stephanie Corey on LinkedIn

Stephanie Corey on Twitter

UpLevel Ops

Corporate Legal Operations Consortium

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.