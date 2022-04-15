self

Today's guest is Jordan Furlong, a legal industry analyst who has been writing, thinking, and speaking about the intersection of law and business for more than 20 years. As the mastermind behind Law21, he is on the constant lookout for critical new developments and emerging patterns in the legal services ecosystem. He uses these insights to advise legal organizations on how to plan their strategies and achieve their goals.

Listen in as we discuss:

Jordan's fascinating take on "lawyer formation"—the education and development of practicing lawyers.

What he sees as the gaps in training, and how those influenced his own path in the industry.

How Jordan is working toward a better future for the legal profession and the society it serves, and why it takes persistence, politeness, and understanding.

Related Links

Jordan Furlong on Twitter

Jordan Furlong on LinkedIn

Law21

The way we've always done it is wrong [Blog Post]

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.