Today we welcome back our first two-time guest, the one and only Susan Hackett, for another enjoyable discussion about life, law, and business. For those of you who don't know her, Susan is the CEO of Legal Executive Leadership, LLC, and was vice president and general counsel of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) for more than 20 years. While at the ACC, she presided over the creation of the Value Challenge, designed to recognize the in-house teams and outside counsel who are driving value in legal spending. Today Susan is part of a number of entrepreneurial pursuits focused on the improvement of the legal profession.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn about:

Susan's take on the evolving role of the general counsel in in-house legal departments.

Her recent work on programming for In-House Focus.

The ramifications of a different mindset by the GC-and what that means for service providers.

