This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Christopher Rasmussen. Chris is a partner in Foley's Chicago office with a practice focused on transactional matters. In this discussion, Chris reflects on growing-up in Slidell, Louisiana, attending the University of Southern Mississippi and the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. Chris discusses the many years he spent working as a professional musician, arranger, and music teacher, including the two years he spent performing in a Tony-and Emmy-award winning musical. Next, Chris discusses his decision to attend law school and join Foley. He discusses how he settled on a corporate practice and his current practice focus. Finally, Chris provides wonderful insight on the importance of being flexible on the path to the goals. Listen to the full discussion below.

Christopher's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Practice Area : Mergers & Acquisitions

: Mergers & Acquisitions Foley Office: Chicago

Chicago Hometown : Slidell, LA

: Slidell, LA College : University of Southern Mississippi

: University of Southern Mississippi Law School: Indiana University Maurer School of Law

