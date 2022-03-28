Many consultants are called upon to present their work to clients, governmental entities or the public. Some may be asked to provide sworn testimony in a formal administrative or legal proceeding. Whether in a presentation to a receptive client or on the witness stand facing cross examination by a hostile attorney, this article provides practical pointers on being a credible and effective advocate.

Documentation

Being an effective advocate starts well before the first public presentation or word of testimony. The documents you create in advance, whether intended for public disclosure or not, set the tone for your credibility. Therefore, you should always be careful in any formal or informal written communications to avoid poor grammar, misspellings, mathematical errors, unsupported leaps in logic, jokes, sarcasm or off-the-cuff remarks.

What seems clever or funny in an email is often not amusing when mistakenly forwarded to a client, re-read to a judge or jury, or published in a newspaper. Avoiding sloppy written communications, errors, sarcasm or critical comments in written communication prepares a good foundation for your credible advocacy later.

Oral Advocacy

As a credible advocate, your goal is to demonstrate you are, 1) a person of integrity, 2) knowledgeable about your field, 3) unbiased, and 4) truthful.

Just as you need to know your goals, you should also keep in mind that others interacting with you (e.g., agency employees, opposing parties or attorneys) may not be interested in your version of the truth. They may be attempting to get statements from you supporting their view of the project, discredit you or your statements, or create confusion and cloud the issues on which you are presenting.

Remember the person questioning you may not be your friend. With that in mind, here are eight practical pointers for being a good advocate.

1. Listen. Listen carefully and understand the question before answering. Do not anticipate the question or your answer; instead, actively listen carefully and wait to speak until the entire question is done.

2. Pause. Pause after every question. This ensures the question is done and gives you time to think. Have water with you. You may need it, and sipping water provides time to prepare answers to difficult questions.

3. Never Guess. It is ok to say, "I don't know." Never guess at an answer. Nobody expects you to have the details of everything within your expertise at your fingertips. If you cannot answer a question, simply say so.

4. Give Complete but Succinct Answers. Answer the question fully but answer only the question asked. Do not volunteer further or unnecessary information to the question. A simple "yes" or "no" answer is often a full and complete response.

5. Be Polite. Avoid all flippant, sarcastic or "cute" answers. You lose credibility by arguing. You are not a combatant; you are there to answer questions or present your expertise in a truthful, positive and convincing way. Others may try to make you angry, but you win by staying calm and courteous. Remain calm even if a questioner's body language or actions are provocative (sneering or disbelieving looks may be used to provoke you).

6. Exhibits, Documents and Visual Aids. Powerful advocacy often involves the use of simple visual aids, like drawings or charts, to describe complex subjects. In addition to prepared visual aids, have a whiteboard or large drawing pad available to diagram or chart complex issues during your presentation or testimony.

7. Position Themes. Have two or three primary themes for your position. When relevant, answer questions using the theme(s) of your position. If your theme can't be understood by a seventh grader, you may not be able to convince anyone else.

8. Body Language. Body language is critical. Always sit or stand upright, fully engaged. Make frequent eye contact, which enhances credibility. Avoid being "shifty-eyed" by gazing around or looking at the floor. In a formal proceeding, you should look frequently at the decision-maker (i.e., the judge) when answering questions.

Speak loudly, clearly and distinctly, facing the decision-maker and questioner. Avoid non-verbal answers, such as nodding or shaking your head, and terms like "uh-huh." Mumbling or talking softly conveys a lack of confidence.

As an expert with years of experience, you know more than the person questioning you. You have the advantage. An advocate who tells the truth, stands up for what he or she believes and does not become antagonistic will do well in public advocacy.

Originally published by POWER Engineers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.