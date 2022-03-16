This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Dania Abbasi. Dania is a litigation associate in in Foley's Houston office. In this discussion, Dania reflects on growing-up in San Antonio, Texas, attending the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston Law Center. Dania discusses being born in Karachi, Pakistan, and moving to Texas with her family when she was 3. She looks back on her decision to major in French and to teach English abroad before heading to law school. Dania also explores her decision to join Gardere Wynne Sewell, which was subsequently acquired by Foley. And, she shares how she choose litigation as her practice area and discusses the current mix of her work, that includes government enforcement defense matters. Finally, Dania gives wonderful insight on the importance of maximizing your law school experience by taking the courses that most peak your interests and curiosity. Listen to the full discussion below.

Dania's Profile:

Title : Associate

: Associate Practice Area : Litigation

: Litigation Foley Office: Houston

Houston Hometown : San Antonio, TX

: San Antonio, TX College : University of Texas at Austin

: University of Texas at Austin Law School: University of Houston Law Center

