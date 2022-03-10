ARTICLE

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Laura Safdie

Today's guest is Laura Safdie. Laura is the chief operating officer at Casetext, whose products include the number one-rated legal research platform Casetext Research, an all-in-one research and drafting print platform Compose, and Parallel Search, which offers the first application of concept-based search for the law. Laura joined Casetext after stints at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, the US Senate Judiciary Committee, and a clerkship in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Like a number of our past guests, she graduated from Yale Law School and later made the leap from Big Law to the legal tech startup life. Laura currently sits on the advisory board of OneJustice, a California legal aid nonprofit. She provides strategic guidance in the development and implementation of OneJustice's innovative programs and in OneJustice's growth.

Join us as we talk about:

Why Laura chose a career in law.

How she made the jump from Big Law to the startup world.

All of the exciting things that Casetext is doing.

