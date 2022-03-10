ARTICLE

Brian Matsui spoke to the National Law Journal about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement, and his work with Jackson during their time together at Morrison & Foerster.

Brian, who joined the firm a year before Jackson, recalled her as “fabulous” and having all of the credentials and experience that the leader of a practice group would want in a hire.

“Nothing daunted her at all,” Brian said. “She likes to really understand everything and that's incredibly useful as an appellate lawyer, and also as a judge, to understand what's going on in a case. She was really great at that as an advocate.”

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally Published by National Law Journal

