Taft partner Jayna Cacioppo was recently featured in the article "Two Indianapolis attorneys join BigWigs campaign to help fight breast cancer," which was published in The Indiana Lawyer on March 2. This article talks about how Cacioppo is leading the Indiana inaugural Susan G. Komen BigWigs campaign with fellow Indianapolis attorney Neal Brackett. Cacioppo and Brackett have both served on the board of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Central Indiana affiliate and have a personal connection to the cause.

"Everybody has a connection to breast cancer," Cacioppo said. "So having that commonality and being able to show that you're a supporter of both the research and prevention and also our campaign, I think it's kind of a fun thing."

Read the full feature here. (subscription required)

Cacioppo serves as chair of the Indianapolis Litigation practice group. Her practice concentrates in the areas of complex commercial, civil and white-collar criminal litigation, as well as regulatory investigations by state and federal agencies. Cacioppo is active in the local community and is now a member of Komen's Leadership Council for Indiana and Kentucky, after having served as board president for the Central Indiana Affiliate of Susan G. Komen from 2019 to 2021. She is also active in the legal community as a member of the American Bar Association, Indiana Bar Association, Indianapolis Bar Association, National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys (NACDL) and Women's White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA).

