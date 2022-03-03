Pryor Cashman celebrates the 2022 Women's History Month by celebrating the accomplishments and achievements of women across the world.

This year global leaders and partners will unite behind the theme "break the bias": "Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias."

According to the month's official website:

Women's History Month had its origins as a national celebration in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 which authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as "Women's History Week." Throughout the next five years, Congress continued to pass joint resolutions designating a week in March as "Women's History Week." In 1987 after being petitioned by the National Women's History Project, Congress passed Pub. L. 100-9 which designated the month of March 1987 as "Women's History Month."

All U.S.-centric designations of the month took place after the United Nation's formal establishment of International Women's Day in approximately 1975. According to the formal timeline of the observance:

International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time by the United Nations in 1975. Then in December 1977, the General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming a United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States, in accordance with their historical and national traditions.

Learn more about the observance and related events locally, nationally, and globally in the resource links below.