Winston & Strawn is pleased to share with you our Pro Bono Impact Report

The report contains stories that highlight important initiatives, significant wins, and the immense impact that Winston's longstanding commitment to pro bono service has had for the most disadvantaged in our communities and for the NGOs that support them.

The past two years have been extraordinarily challenging, and we have responded by providing pro bono services where they were needed the most. We stepped up to help vulnerable populations gain access to proper protection against Covid-19 as well as access to vital economic aid; we significantly increased our commitment to fighting for racial equity and justice; and we continued our longstanding support of the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants fleeing political and religious persecution.

As lawyers, we recognize our ongoing duty to address injustice and assist individuals and communities in need. And we know that our clients share our understanding of the vital role of advocating in the public interest.

It is in that spirit that we welcome you to read this report and to take inspiration from the resilience and fortitude of our pro bono clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.