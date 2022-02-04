This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Felicia O'Connor. Felicia is a senior associate in Foley's Detroit office with a practice focused on labor & employment. In this discussion, Felicia reflects on growing-up Santa Cruz, CA, attending the University of California, Berkley, and the University of Michigan Law School. Felicia discusses the near-decade that she worked in tech prior to attending law school. She also reflects on her decision to transfer to Michigan Law after her first year of law school. Felicia then discusses why she chose Foley and how she decided on employment as her practice area. Finally, Felicia provides wonderful insight on navigating the early years of life as a practicing attorney and the importance of cultivating resilience. Listen to the full discussion below.

Felicia's Profile:

Title : Senior Counsel

: Senior Counsel Practice Area : Labor & Employment

: Labor & Employment Foley Office: Detroit

Detroit Hometown : Santa Cruz, CA

: Santa Cruz, CA College : University of California, Berkeley

: University of California, Berkeley Law School: University of Michigan

