ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

President Biden has nominated Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, of the Eastern District of Michigan, to the Sixth Circuit. She litigated products liability and commercial cases for five years at Dickinson Wright in Detroit, and then joined the US Attorney's office for newly two decades. As an AUSA, she received a 2015 "Champion of Justice" award from the Michigan Bar and worked on community initiatives such as the Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust and the Detroit Youth Violence Prevention Initiative. There's a wonderful video of Judge Davis discussing her life and work available here, created around the time she received the Champion of Justice award.

Judge Davis was appointed to be a federal magistrate in 2016 and was elevated to the district court by President Trump in 2019. Judge Davis seems to be a strong bipartisan pick, and we wish her well through the nomination process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.