Today's guest is Jayne Reardon, executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, which promotes a more civil, professional, and inclusive legal culture in the state. In her nearly 16 years at the commission, Jayne has overseen a growing roster of initiatives rooted in civility, including programs on ethics, diversity, well-being, and the future of law. These programs are united by her belief that the legal profession can and should do better in meeting the legal needs of consumers by unlocking the underutilized potential of attorneys.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn:

How Jayne's approach to the issues facing the profession are shaped by her prior experience as a successful trial lawyer.

What she sees as the barriers to civility in the profession.

How a focus on civility can increase access to justice.

