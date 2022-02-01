Each year over 1 billion people across the globe celebrate the Lunar New Year. While tomorrow, February 1st, marks the official occasion, many celebrations begin days in advance, and the duration of the festivities can vary depending on the cultural practices of each country. According to USA Today, "In China, the celebration lasts 15 days, with the Spring Lantern Festival on the final day. T?t Nguyên Dán (the Vietnamese observance) is a week-long, and Seollal in South Korea goes for three days." Each Lunar New Year is represented by one of 12 animals of the zodiac and a corresponding element. 2022 will be The Year of the Water Tiger which many believe will make this a promising year for prosperity as the tiger represents strength, exorcising evils, and braveness.

Pryor Cashman shares special wishes to our friends and family celebrating the Lunar New Year this week. May this new year bring you and your loved ones health, abundance, and joy.

Please take a moment to learn more about the significance of this observance in the resource links below.

