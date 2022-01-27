Today we are joined by Bea Seravello and Brad Blickstein, leaders of new law advisory services at Baretz+Brunelle, a strategic communications and digital marketing agency. Bea and Brad bring complementary experiences to their roles. Bea is a longtime business of law leader at top Am Law firms, and Brad is a renowned legal industry futurist. Most recently, they released a two-part report on innovation adoption in law firms, which provided fascinating insights on the current rates of adoption—spoiler alert: the numbers are low—and case studies on successful adoption from a number of large law firms. Seyfarth is honored to have been profiled.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn more about:

How Bea and Brad's individual journeys intersected and culminated in the founding of B+B's new law advisory practice.

How their experiences complement each other.

Their specific insights on innovation adoption in law firms.

Related Links

Bea Seravello on LinkedIn

Brad Blickstein on LinkedIn

Baretz+Brunelle Website

Baretz+Brunelle's New Law Practice Group's Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.