United States:
Negotiating Mid-Market Deals Requires A Different Perspective (Podcast)
19 January 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
When negotiating mid-market deals enterprises require a
different perspective than they employ in their big business
deals. Even though requirements may be just as complex as in
those larger deals, the dynamics of the procurement are decidedly
different.
In this 6 minute podcast TC2 Directors Tony Mangino and Joe Schmidt discuss why scale matters in ICT
procurements and offer advice to help mid-market clients realize
maximum value from their ICT deals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
