When negotiating mid-market deals enterprises require a different perspective than they employ in their big business deals. Even though requirements may be just as complex as in those larger deals, the dynamics of the procurement are decidedly different.

In this 6 minute podcast TC2 Directors Tony Mangino and Joe Schmidt discuss why scale matters in ICT procurements and offer advice to help mid-market clients realize maximum value from their ICT deals.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.