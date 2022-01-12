ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Basha Rubin

Today's guest is Basha Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Priori Legal, a global legal marketplace that helps in-house teams find the right legal provider for their next project. She founded Priori with classmate Mirra Levitt immediately upon graduation from Yale Law School, and they never looked back. Last year, Priori raised $6.3 million in Series A financing from leading investors in legal technology, and their growth continues to be fueled by demand resulting from the pandemic.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn:

Why Basha chose the path of the entrepreneur instead of practice—and why she chose to found a technology company.

How Priori uses technology and data to drive better outside counsel hiring decisions in the $800 billion business of legal services.

The factors driving demand for alternative approaches, such as those offered by Priori and its newest product, Scout.

The specific questions posed to women entrepreneurs by investors, and Basha's advice for how to answer them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.