ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Enhancing Your Brand In Anticipation of Selling

Do you have financial control of your law firm? Listen in as Mary Vandenack, the host of Legal Visionaries and the Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her guest, John Bowers, CEO at Vandenack Weaver discuss the fundamentals of law firm financial management. How do you define financial controls and why are they important? How do you know when there is a problem and what are possible triggers? How do you get a consistent handle on them? Is there training available? If you are managing a law firm, tune in to hear some practical examples and tips so your firm functions profitably.

self

Guest: John Bowers

John Bowers joined Vandenack Weaver as the Chief Executive Officer in 2021. In this role, he is responsible for developing and implementing the Firm's business strategy.

Originally published November 2, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.