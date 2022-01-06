Joy Heath Rush has spent virtually her entire career supporting lawyers, and has had a leading role in defining the value of allied professionals. Her career path started at Sidley Austin in document services, where her devotion to excellence and love of technology helped her move into a number of leadership roles. After a stint at Litera, Joy is now CEO of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA)-what she calls her dream job.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn:

Why she loves working with lawyers.

How Joy's role as CEO of ILTA is the culmination of all her professional experiences.

How COVID-19 has transformed the delivery of content.

The advice she gives to allied professionals who want the career longevity she has had.

Related Links

Joy Heath Rush on LinkedIn

Joy Heath Rush on Twitter

ILTA Website

ILTA's 2021 Technology Survey

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.