This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Lori Taylor. Lori is a senior counsel in Foley's Chicago office. Her practice includes variety of commercial litigation matters complex securities disputes, commercial foreclosures, commercial contract disputes and product liability defense. In this discussion, Lori reflects on growing-up in Palatine, IL, attending the University of Missouri-Columbia for undergrad and the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. In this discussion, Lori shares about her early focus on becoming a journalist, the experience she gained working as a field reporter in college, and her subsequent decision not to pursue it as a career. Lori reflects on the years, prior to law school, that she spent working in the securities industry and then shares about attending law school during the Great Recession. Lori also discusses her litigation practice and provides wonderful advice on the importance of trusting that things will work out for the best. Listen to the full discussion below.

Lori's Profile:

Title : Senior Counsel

: Senior Counsel Practice Area : Litigation

: Litigation Foley Office: Chicago

Chicago Hometown : Palatine, IL

: Palatine, IL College : University of Missouri-Columbia

: University of Missouri-Columbia Law School: Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

