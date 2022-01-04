Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce the promotion of Benjamin Akley, Ross Bagley, LaKeisha Caton, Marion Harris, Ari Tran and Matthew Young to the firm's partnership. The firm also elevated Erica Allegretta, Andrew Goldsmith, Meghan Hill, Ryan Klarberg, Felicity Kohn, Joseph Micali, John A. Rothman, Michael Schimel, Matthew Silverman, Dina Weinstein, and Taylor C. Weinstein to counsel. All promotions were effective on January 1, 2022.

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman said in a statement, "This year has been an enormously successful one for Pryor Cashman. Our success is reflected in this group of supremely talented lawyers who not only made a major contribution this year but who will surely be part of the future success of our firm."

Those newly promoted to partnership:

Benjamin S. Akley, a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups, works on complex entertainment and commercial disputes on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. Whether in the entertainment industry or broader commercial setting, Benjamin works closely with clients to develop a litigation strategy tailored to their specific business goals. By maintaining a long-term and big-picture perspective, he helps clients achieve positive results in and out of the courtroom.

Ross M. Bagley is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation and Intellectual Property Groups where he efficiently and effectively litigates, arbitrates and mediates commercial disputes for individuals and business owners bringing or responding to breach of contract, IP infringement, termination, ownership and royalty stream claims, as well as claims involving corporate governance and securities, and more. Ross was named to the Super Lawyers - New York Metro list as a "Rising Star" in intellectual property litigation five consecutive years (2015-20), and was awarded the New York State Bar Association's "Empire State Counsel" honor for pro bono service (2010).

LaKeisha M.A. Caton is a member of Pryor Cashman's Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups, and combines her comprehensive litigation background with a focus on employment-related matters to bring results to clients across the globe. LaKeisha was named among the National Black Lawyers "NBL Top 100 - New York" (2020-21), and named "One to Watch" in Labor and Employment Law - Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment by Best Lawyers in America (2022).

Marion R. Harris is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation, Investment Management, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups, where he represents individuals as well as private and multinational public companies on a broad range of commercial and securities matters before state and federal courts. Marion was named to the Super Lawyers - New York Metro list as a "Rising Star" in business litigation (2021).

Ari L. Tran, a member of Pryor Cashman's Real Estate Group, concentrates his practice on real estate transactions, including acquisitions and sales of real property, commercial leasing and real estate financings. He also resolves real estate development, land use and zoning issues. Ari has been named to the Super Lawyers - New York Metro list as a "Rising Star" in real estate for six consecutive years (2015-21).

Matthew O. Young is a member of Pryor Cashman's Executive Compensation, ERISA & Employee Benefits, Labor + Employment, Corporate and Tax Groups. Matthew advises on transactional matters with a focus on employee benefits and compensation issues in the context of acquisitions, dispositions, securities offerings and financing arrangements. Matthew was named to the Super Lawyers – New York Metro list as a "Rising Star" in employee benefits (2014).

Those newly elevated to counsel:

Erica Allegretta is a member of Pryor Cashman's Immigration Group, where she counsels clients on a wide range of U.S. immigrant and non-immigrant employment matters. Erica also provides guidance on addressing the changing immigration climate, trends within the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and reported changes and trends within the Department of Labor. Erica was named "One to Watch" in Immigration Law and Labor and Employment Law - Management by Best Lawyers in America (2022).

Andrew M. Goldsmith a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group, focuses his practice on commercial litigation, entertainment & intellectual property litigation and real estate litigation. His dedication and skill have earned him recognition as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers (2016-2021) and as "One To Watch" by Best Lawyers In America (2021-2022).

Meghan E. Hill is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation and Real Estate Groups. She represents clients from the real estate and hospitality sectors in general commercial and contractual disputes. She was named "One to Watch" in Litigation - Real Estate by Best Lawyers in America (2022), and a Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in business litigation (2016-21).

Ryan S. Klarberg is a member of Pryor Cashman's Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, Digital Media and Litigation Groups. He litigates a wide range of intellectual property actions involving trademarks, counterfeits, copyrights (including under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act), trade dress, publicity and privacy rights, and licensing disputes. Ryan was named a "Rising Star" in the Super Lawyers - New York Metro list in intellectual property litigation (2016-21).

Felicity Kohn is a member of Pryor Cashman's Litigation, Intellectual Property and Media + Entertainment Groups, where she handles a wide range of intellectual property and complex commercial matters. Clients from the fashion, entertainment, publishing, media, luxury goods and pharmaceutical industries rely on Felicity's shrewd and tireless advocacy to safeguard their valuable intellectual property assets. Felicity was named "One to Watch" in Intellectual Property Law by Best Lawyers in America (2021-22) and "Women In The Law: One To Watch" by Best Lawyers in America (2021).

Joseph V. Micali is a member of Pryor Cashman's Intellectual Property and Litigation Group, where he provides strategic counsel on domestic and international patent matters for pioneering innovators, emerging companies and multinational corporations. Joseph was named "One to Watch" in Intellectual Property Law by Best Lawyers in America (2021-22).

John A. Rothman is a member of Pryor Cashman's Real Estate Group, where he handles various complex, multi-jurisdictional real estate transactions. His practice focuses on all facets of commercial leasing, where he represents commercial property owners, landlords, tenants, developers, and managers all across the country.

Michael M. Schimel is a member of Pryor Cashman's Trusts + Estates practice group. Michael advises clients on a variety of estate planning, estate administration, and trust and estate litigation matters, including the preparation of wills and trusts, the administration and settlement of estates, and the representation of fiduciaries and beneficiaries in contested probate, accounting, and miscellaneous proceedings in the New York State Surrogate's Court.

Matthew W. Silverman is a member of Pryor Cashman's Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Creditors' Rights group. He represents a wide variety of clients, including sophisticated creditors and investors in a variety of proceedings before the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts. Matthew also advises secured lenders in protecting and defending their rights in Chapter 7 and 11 cases.

Dina Weinstein is a member of Pryor Cashman's Immigration Group. She represents multinational corporations and small companies seeking immigrant and nonimmigrant visas on behalf of their employees. Dina was named to the Super Lawyers - New York Metro list as a "Rising Star" in immigration law (2017-21), and named a "Rising Star" in immigration law by The Legal 500 (2019-21).

Taylor C. Weinstein is a member of Pryor Cashman's Tax and Investment Management Groups, where she advises corporate entities, family-owned businesses and individuals on domestic and international tax issues arising in connection with mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, REITs, investment funds, private equity and offshore investment vehicles.

