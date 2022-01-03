Jill Feldman spoke to the Daily Journal about taking up hiking while working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The only thing I could take control of was what I was going to do with myself and my body," Jill said about feeling nervous at the start of the pandemic. "So I decided I was going to go for a hike every morning."

Jill hikes five miles a day during the morning hours that were usually used to commute. She listens to audiobooks on U.S. history while walking.

"Not only was it physical – I felt myself getting fitter – but mentally it was giving me a chance to kind of get out of my own fear of what was going on. And I also started to educate myself about things that I was interested in. It really has been a wonderful, amazing experience reinventing myself."

Originally published by Daily Journal

