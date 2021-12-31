The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to promoting civility in the courtroom and preserving the 7th Amendment right to trial by jury.

Lewis Brisbois currently has 49 trial attorneys across our nationwide network of offices who have been inducted into this prestigious, invitation-only organization, with several taking on leadership positions over the years.

Most recently, Lexington and Cincinnati Managing Partner Judd Uhl was accepted as a new member of ABOTA's Kentucky Chapter and New York Trial Partner Jennine A. Gerrard was appointed Secretary of the organization's New York City Chapter. Read more about both of these developments further below.

View the full list of Lewis Brisbois' ABOTA members on our National Trial Practice page.

View our National Trial Practice brochure here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.