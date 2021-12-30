Pryor Cashman joins our friends and families to celebrate Christmas. The annual Christian holiday celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The observation of Christmas can vary by culture and typically involves colorful decorations, traditional baked treats and food, and the exchange of gifts. According to Britannica:

Christmas, a Christian festival celebrating the birth of Jesus. The English term Christmas ("mass on Christ's day") is of fairly recent origin. The earlier term Yule may have derived from the Germanic jol or the Anglo-Saxon geol, which referred to the feast of the winter solstice. The corresponding terms in other languages—Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, Noël in French—all probably denote nativity. The German word Weihnachten denotes "hallowed night." Since the early 20th century, Christmas has also been a secular family holiday, observed by Christians and non-Christians alike, devoid of Christian elements, and marked by an increasingly elaborate exchange of gifts. In this secular Christmas celebration, a mythical figure named Santa Claus plays a pivotal role. Christmas is celebrated on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Merry Christmas to you and your family from Pryor Cashman.

