Government relations attorney Jamie Norment has been named as Vice-Chair of the Tryon Palace Commission. He will serve a four-year term.

The Tyron Palace Commission is a state commission of 25 members from across the state, appointed by the Governor. Its mission is to direct and preserve the historic Tryon Palace complex in New Bern as well as manage the Latham Trusts for the financial benefit of the North Carolina History Center and Tryon Palace building.

Governor Roy Cooper first appointed Jamie to serve as an at-large member in 2017. He was re-appointed again to the commission in 2021. In his reappointment letter, Governor Cooper thanked Jamie for "continuing to serve the people of North Carolina." He added, "I am grateful that you are willing to give your time and talents to move North Carolina forward." Before joining the Tryon Palace Commission, Jamie was a Tryon Palace Foundation Board of Directors member for six years. He served on the executive, finance, audit, and nominating committees.

"Having worked closely with Tryon Palace for many years, I continue to be amazed by the enduring success of preserving and educating the public about a valuable piece of North Carolina history," noted Jamie. "A lot of that success is because of a group of people, from the commission to the foundation, share one goal of keeping this history alive and well. It's a great honor to be one of those many voices, and I look forward to helping lead Tryon Palace through its next phase."

Ward and Smith and Tryon Palace are strongly linked. David Ward is a past member of the commission, and his father was one of the founders of the current museum.

