This week, Winston's Silicon Valley office hosted a virtual pro bono clinic in collaboration with VMware and Root & Rebound to aid formerly incarcerated individuals who helped battle the California wildfires.

According to The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR)'s website, the CDCR, "in cooperation with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAC FIRE), jointly operates 35 conservation camps, commonly known as fire camps, located in 25 counties." Incarcerated individuals with a minimum-custody status can earn the right to work in a fire camp by exhibiting non-violent behavior and "adhering to all rules while incarcerated."

In September 2020, Governor Newsom signed AB 2147 into law, allowing fire camp participants "to have their records expunged to remove barriers so they can seek jobs as firefighters in the community."

Winston attorneys helped nine fire camp participants prepare their petitions for expedited expungement in order to pursue careers as first responders.

