Headnotes, the Dallas Bar Association's monthly publication, profiled Jones Day's pro bono program in North Texas in the featured story of their December 2021 issue. The article discusses:
- the Firm's "long and distinguished history" of support for the Equal Access to Justice (EAJ) Campaign, which raises funds for the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program;
- the Firm's Border Project, which has opened two offices on the U.S.-Mexico border staffed with Jones Day lawyers providing assistance to women, families, and unaccompanied children fleeing persecution in Central America;
- the Constitutional Policing and Civil Justice Reform Initiative, in which the Firm's lawyers work with cities, law enforcement, and local and national organizations to drive systemic policing reform; and
- the Firm's efforts to detect and prevent sex trade and forced labor trafficking crimes, in addition to assisting survivors.
The article includes comments from Dallas Office partners Hilda Galvan (Partner-in-Charge); Brian Jorgensen (Administrative Partner), Samir Kaushik (Hiring Partner), and Evan Singer (Pro Bono Partner).
Read the attached article here.
