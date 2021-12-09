Headnotes, the Dallas Bar Association's monthly publication, profiled Jones Day's pro bono program in North Texas in the featured story of their December 2021 issue. The article discusses:

the Firm's "long and distinguished history" of support for the Equal Access to Justice (EAJ) Campaign, which raises funds for the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program;

the Firm's Border Project, which has opened two offices on the U.S.-Mexico border staffed with Jones Day lawyers providing assistance to women, families, and unaccompanied children fleeing persecution in Central America;

the Constitutional Policing and Civil Justice Reform Initiative, in which the Firm's lawyers work with cities, law enforcement, and local and national organizations to drive systemic policing reform; and

the Firm's efforts to detect and prevent sex trade and forced labor trafficking crimes, in addition to assisting survivors.

The article includes comments from Dallas Office partners Hilda Galvan (Partner-in-Charge); Brian Jorgensen (Administrative Partner), Samir Kaushik (Hiring Partner), and Evan Singer (Pro Bono Partner).

Read the attached article here.

