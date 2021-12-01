Winter Wheeler is many things: lawyer, mediator, podcaster, TedX speaker, and mother of four. Behind the success, however, was hard work, perseverance, and much-needed help from those around her. On this episode, Winter shares how she started her mediation brand from the ground up, grew it quickly during the pandemic, and how she is simultaneously able to achieve success and justify her need to ask for help.

The Mother Board is a podcast hosted by a group of Drew Eckl & Farnham lawyers. The name represents the fact that they're mothers who have taken charge of their careers while still being very engaged with their families. Like a computer motherboard, these women are dealt with so much, yet they manage to do it all exceptionally. How do they do it?

