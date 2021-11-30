Pryor Cashman celebrates the Jewish Festival of Lights as we acknowledge the start of Hanukkah 2021. According to National Today, "The Jewish Festival of Rededication, also called the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day celebration that falls each year on the Hebrew calendar date of 25 Kislev, which generally falls in December in the Gregorian calendar. (In 2021, Hanukkah is November 28 through December 6.) Hanukkah, also referred to as Chanukah, celebrates the rededication of the second Jewish temple in Jerusalem."

The holiday is celebrated over the course of eight nights and includes ceremonial menorah lighting, prayers, traditional foods, games, and the exchange of gifts. Learn more about the traditions in the resource links below.

Pryor Cashman shares warm wishes of joy with our celebrating friends and family. May you and your loved ones experience a season full of light and love.

