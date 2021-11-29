PHILADELPHIA, November 23, 2021 - Cozen O'Connor is pleased to announce that Gina Maisto Smith, chair of the firm's Institutional Response Group, and Amorie Hummel, an associate in the firm's Environmental Group, have been selected as 2021 Women of Distinction honorees by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Now in its 26th year, the Women of Distinction program recognizes women in the business community who are blazing a trail at their respective companies, are respected for accomplishments within their industries, give back to the community, and are sought out as respected advisers and mentors. Hummel was selected as a rising star, which is women 35 years or younger who have demonstrated excellence early in their careers.

Smith is the founder of the nation's first practice dedicated to the institutional response to sexual and gender-based harassment, violence, child abuse, elder abuse, other forms of discrimination and harassment, workplace misconduct, and criminal conduct. Smith provides consulting, counseling, and legal advice on all aspects of the institutional response to misconduct. She assists institutions in designing effective institutional responses that integrate the complex federal and state regulatory framework with the unique dynamics of interpersonal misconduct and its impact on individuals, institutions, and communities. Smith is frequently called upon to advise institutional clients including presidents, boards, senior management, and counsel on the intersection of trauma-informed, fair, and impartial processes with the intersecting legal landscape.

Hummel's practice focuses on the representation of clients in environmental and energy matters. She represents public and private clients in environmental litigation, environmental regulatory counseling, and environmental transactional work. Her work on behalf of clients has involved assisting with regulatory matters before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, and California State Water Resources Control Board, in addition to appellate litigation matters before the New Jersey Superior Court Appellate Division and the Superior Court of Pennsylvania on behalf of utilities and developers.

About Cozen O'Connor

