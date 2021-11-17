ARTICLE

Rob has been with Drew, Eckl & Farnham for over 30 years and leads its Corporate and Transactional Practice Group. He works closely with corporate leadership to meet day-to-day legal challenges and accomplish long-term strategic objectives. His clients range from closely-held local businesses to mid-market national and multi-national companies. Rob also has extensive civil litigation experience, giving him valuable perspective in advising clients with regard to corporate risk management and litigation avoidance. Yet, despite the hectic nature and pressure of his job, Rob still takes the time and effort to look after his team, something Juliana is very familiar with. Listen to this week's episode to find out more!

