In this episode of the LawWise podcast, Cadwalader's Joshua Martinez and Douglas Chiu are joined by LTC Michael Evans of JPMorgan Chase and LTC Raúl Sanchez of Morgan Stanley to host a special Veterans Day episode.

Key discussion points include:

Why they joined the military initially

Balancing service with a career in law

Practicing law in a deployed environment

