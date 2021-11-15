United States:
In Celebration Of Veterans Day 2021 (Podcast)
15 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this episode of the LawWise podcast,
Cadwalader's Joshua Martinez and Douglas Chiu are joined by LTC
Michael Evans of JPMorgan Chase and LTC Raúl Sanchez of
Morgan Stanley to host a special Veterans Day episode.
Key discussion points include:
- Why they joined the military initially
- Balancing service with a career in law
- Practicing law in a deployed environment
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
