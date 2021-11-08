ARTICLE

Pryor Cashman celebrates Diwali, a major five-day festival celebrated by those who observe Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. Also known as "Divali" or "Deepavali," Diwali is a festival of lights wherein celebrants gather to commemorate the victory of light overcoming darkness and the triumph of good over evil. This celebration of hope and happiness is traditionally observed with lights, candles, fireworks, elaborate and colorful rangolis, and sweets.

Here are a few interesting facts about Diwali according to Asia Highlights:

Diwali is celebrated over five days, and the exact date changes every year. In 2021, Diwali will take place from November 2th to 6th, with the primary day of festivities on the 4th. The word Diwali means "row of lights" in Sanskrit. Diwali has been celebrated for over 2,500 years. A rangoli is a decoration made from colored rice and flower petals.

Please learn more about the holiday in the resource links below.

To all of our friends and family that observe Diwali - May the lights of every Diya tonight come and illuminate your life. A very happy Diwali to you and your family.

