On October 26, 2021, Sanctuary For Families named Arnold & Porter senior counsel Rosalyn Richter as a 2021 honoree for "Excellence in Pro Bono Representation and Advocacy" at its Above & Beyond Virtual Pro Bono Achievement Awards and Benefit. The awards celebrate members of the legal community who have provided "outstanding pro bono representation and advocacy" to survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and related forms of gender violence.

Sanctuary For Families, New York's leading service provider and advocate for survivors of gender violence, commended Justice Richter for her leadership and "creative lawyering" in resolving a pro bono matter on behalf of a single mother in a child support case. The Arnold & Porter team, which also included associate Mindy Gorin, prevailed in a contempt of court order for child support during a time when complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic "made access to the courts seem almost impossible." Sanctuary For Families highlighted the team's inspirational "passion, hard work, and dedication" displayed while handling "such a complex case during a time when the entire world was in lockdown."

Justice Richter has dedicated her career to supporting women's and children's issues both in and out of the judicial system. She has a significant pro bono practice dedicated to advancing civil rights, including for the LGBTQ community, and increasing diversity in the legal profession.

