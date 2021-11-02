ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week we celebrate the impending DRI Presidency of our partner, friend, and mentor Douglas Burrell at the DRI Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. DRI is one of the largest civil defense organizations in the world and Douglas's presidency reflects years of hard work to achieve this tremendous accomplishment. Joining us this week are Karen Karabinos, Lara Ortega Clark, and Elissa Haynes. Also joining us is a very special guest, Lori Johnson, who happens to be Douglas's wife. She is also tremendously successful in her own right as the main female news anchor at WMAZ TV in Macon, Georgia. This week we discuss our experiences at the annual meeting thus far, the benefits of DRI involvement, what it takes to be a great leader (hint: see Douglas Burrell), and how Lori manages to "have it all" while also supporting Douglas in his goals and dreams.

Listen Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.