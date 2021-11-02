United States:
LISTEN NOW: New Podcast Episode Of The Mother Board
02 November 2021
Drew Eckl & Farnham, LLP
This week we celebrate the impending DRI Presidency of our
partner, friend, and mentor Douglas Burrell at the
DRI Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. DRI is one of the
largest civil defense organizations in the world and Douglas's
presidency reflects years of hard work to achieve this tremendous
accomplishment. Joining us this week are Karen
Karabinos, Lara Ortega Clark, and
Elissa Haynes. Also joining us is a very special
guest, Lori Johnson, who happens to be Douglas's wife. She is
also tremendously successful in her own right as the main female
news anchor at WMAZ TV in Macon, Georgia. This week we discuss our
experiences at the annual meeting thus far, the benefits of DRI
involvement, what it takes to be a great leader (hint: see Douglas
Burrell), and how Lori manages to "have it all" while
also supporting Douglas in his goals and dreams.
Listen Here
