United States:
NDAs & IPRs & Forum Selection Clauses, Oh My! (Podcast)
26 October 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law &
Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a bi-weekly podcast
addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.
In our most recent episode, Seth Lloyd and Wayne Stacy discuss a
recent decision about whether a non-disclosure agreement with a
forum selection clause can prevent a party from filing a petition
for inter partes review. Seth and Wayne also look at another
recent decision that serves as an important reminder for both
appellants and appellees to be on the look out for alternative
rationales in an appealed decision.
