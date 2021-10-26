Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a bi-weekly podcast addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.

In our most recent episode, Seth Lloyd and Wayne Stacy discuss a recent decision about whether a non-disclosure agreement with a forum selection clause can prevent a party from filing a petition for inter partes review. Seth and Wayne also look at another recent decision that serves as an important reminder for both appellants and appellees to be on the look out for alternative rationales in an appealed decision.

