Today our guest is self-described “sociologist of lawyers,” Marcie Borgal Shunk. She has a fascinating multidisciplinary background that she brings to her work with The Tilt Institute, which offers analytics, leadership training and coaching, cultural assessments, and more to help law firms transform their businesses.

Initially intrigued by the question of why some firms perform better than others, Marcie has spun her skills in analytics, statistics, and data visualization into a fascinating body of work. She's a great example of how people from disciplines beyond law are changing the legal ecosphere.

Listen in to hear:

How Marcie uses data to get firms to think differently about their market opportunities, their strategies, their talent pool, and more.

The process she employs to help people understand how to connect the dots between the data and the application of the data.

The three types of data that are crucial to understanding law firm performance, and why they are so difficult to leverage.

