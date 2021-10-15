self Podcast: Play in new window | Download (0.0KB)

Judge Jesse Caldwell III: The Man Behind the Robe

In this episode of Trying 2 Win, Sara Lincoln and Tricia Derr talk with recently retired Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell III about life on and off the bench.

Judge Caldwell, who has nearly 50 years of courtroom experience, visited us for a follow-up interview to Unfurling the 'scarlet thread of justice' with Judge Jesse Caldwell III. He opens up about moments of levity, strange occurrences, and surprises throughout his career. His recollections include cell phones going off, ceiling tiles falling on Girl Scouts, bailiffs kissing lawyers, and everything in between. "Almost 50 years worth of stories and a lot of good justice that was done," he says.

Show Notes

Judge Caldwell III

Before becoming a judge, Jesse Caldwell III spent 20 years as an attorney both in private practice and as a public defender, representing civil and criminal cases.

He then spent 28 years as a Superior Court judge before retiring in 2021, making him the longest-serving Superior Court judge that District 27-A in Gastonia North Carolina has ever seen.

His son, Jesse Caldwell IV succeeded him on the bench, continuing a family tradition of justice.

