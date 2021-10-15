ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week we are releasing our first episode in the series on Law Firm Leadership and Culture. Our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, and her guest Pam Hernandez, Founder and CEO of The Right Reflection, a coaching firm specializing in helping leaders achieve their highest potential, discuss the inner and outer game of leadership. The discussion focuses on the definition of leadership, what is meant by inner and outer game, why it's important for outcomes and how this applies to lawyers. Listen in to learn how your inner game may be affecting your leadership.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.