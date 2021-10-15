United States:
The Inner And Outer Game Of Law Firm Leadership
15 October 2021
Vandenack Weaver
This week we are releasing our first episode in the series on
Law Firm Leadership and Culture. Our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder
and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, and her guest Pam
Hernandez, Founder and CEO of The Right Reflection, a coaching firm
specializing in helping leaders achieve their highest potential,
discuss the inner and outer game of leadership. The discussion
focuses on the definition of leadership, what is meant by inner and
outer game, why it's important for outcomes and how this
applies to lawyers. Listen in to learn how your inner game may be
affecting your leadership.
