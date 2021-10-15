ARTICLE

Tune in to this week's episode of Vandenack Weaver's Legal Visionaries when our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, and her guest, Allison Shields Johs, President of Legal Ease Consulting discuss why it's important for attorneys to manage their client list. Are you working with the clients that you want to work with? What kinds of discussions are important to have with a client when you first bring them on board? How do you fire clients? Understanding who the best clients are for your practice and developing a system to attract them will improve your overall wellbeing, professionally and personally. Listen in to learn more.

