Managing Your Client List
15 October 2021
Vandenack Weaver
Tune in to this week's episode of Vandenack Weaver's
Legal Visionaries when our host, Mary Vandenack, Founder and
Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver, and her guest, Allison
Shields Johs, President of Legal Ease Consulting discuss why
it's important for attorneys to manage their client list. Are
you working with the clients that you want to work with? What kinds
of discussions are important to have with a client when you first
bring them on board? How do you fire clients? Understanding who the
best clients are for your practice and developing a system to
attract them will improve your overall wellbeing, professionally
and personally. Listen in to learn more.
