As buyers of legal services, in-house counsel are in a powerful position when it comes to legal industry innovation. Today's guest, Kristen Cook, has used that position to do remarkable things as vice president and deputy general counsel at 7-Eleven. Kristen has been at the forefront of transforming how legal services are procured, how services are delivered back to the organization, and using Lean to improve legal operations. Her work has been recognized across the industry, including two ACC Value Champion awards which recognize how value is enhanced through the use of people, processes, technology, and data innovations.

Listen in to hear:

How Lean Six Sigma shaped Kristen's career path and inspired her approach to legal operations.

The role of data in creating value for her department and for 7-Eleven.

How Kristen plans on integrating lessons of COVID-19 to create the cutting-edge legal department of the future.

