Today's guest is a longtime friend of Seyfarth, Susan Lambreth. Susan is a founding principal at LawVision and is nationally recognized as one of the top leadership, practice group, and project management consultants for law firms. She is also the chair and founder of the LPM Institute, a leading resource for educating law firms and law departments on implementing project management in their organizations.

Susan has been extremely influential in shaping the business of Big Law for many years now. She is one of the true trailblazers of legal project management, and many of today's law firm project management offices can trace their origins back to her pioneering work. In fact, Seyfarth teamed up with Susan in the early 2000s, as we were strengthening our practice group structure.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn more about:

Susan's take on how project management and process improvement are related, but different skill sets, and how they interact with one another in today's environment.

What types of people are taking on the LPM role and the experience they bring to the table.

And what the current war for allied professional talent says about the industry.

