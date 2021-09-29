Long before Ivan Rodriguez was the managing partner of our Houston office, he knew he wanted to be a lawyer. And growing up in two very different cultures –Colombia and North Louisiana – shaped a unique perspective he says helped him get there.

Ivan was born in Bogota, Colombia. His family moved to Texas a few years later, where his father completed his master's in engineering at the University of Houston. After school, his father's job brought them to Shreveport, Louisiana. Ivan grew up in Shreveport, but also spent almost half of each year visiting Colombia and spent a few years living there full time. It was here, in his 4th grade Colombian history class, that he was inspired to become a lawyer by Colombian national hero, Antonio Narino.

Known as the precursor to Colombian independence, Narino drew from the French Revolution and wanted to bring the fundamentals of independence to his own country. He translated the French civil rights document The Declaration of the Rights of the Man and Citizen into Spanish to educate his countrymen on the human rights they should be fighting for. He was also a lawyer and even helped to set up the country's first institutions as an independent nation. Narino's journey stuck with Ivan and is part of what drew him to the legal field.

How Ivan's Diverse Heritage Helps Him Today

Ivan says he's grateful that his parents gave him an upbringing that immersed him in both his Colombian roots and American culture. They both worked hard to open opportunities for Ivan and his older brother, but they also never missed the chance to spend time together as a family. They passed their strong work ethic and commitment to their values down to Ivan, and he has tried to do the same with his kids.

Ivan sees his unique bicultural background as an asset. He says it's part of the fiber of who he is, and it's helped him stay open to new experiences and look at everything from multiple viewpoints. This informs the way he approaches people and the practice of law. Ivan's marine and energy practice is inherently global. His background has given him a natural talent for adapting, pivoting and operating in different environments that he brings to his work with clients who operate internationally. His outlook and counsel comes from a perspective of a lifetime of diverse experiences, which has only added to the skills he brings to managing Phelps' Houston office.

Why Businesses Should Bring in Different Perspectives

The benefits Ivan has gained from his background carry over into his advice to businesses that are making diversity a commitment. You need to not just be open to new experiences, but to embrace them. Seek out and bring in different perspectives to make sure you consider how policies and decisions affect everyone. As Ivan says, diversity can only make you stronger.

Ivan's Advice to Diverse Lawyers Navigating the Profession

Almost 20% of our country's population is Hispanic, but they make up only 8% of U.S. lawyers and less than 2% of law firm partners. Although he humbly credits his parents and his values growing up for his success, Ivan is blazing a path for other diverse lawyers through his own accomplishments. His advice to young lawyers and aspiring lawyers includes:

Take advantage of your unique perspective. You have the unique ability to bring multiple viewpoints to every situation.

You have the unique ability to bring multiple viewpoints to every situation. Maintain your values and your culture. Your culture is a part of who you are and contributes to the talents you bring to the legal profession.

Your culture is a part of who you are and contributes to the talents you bring to the legal profession. Don't lose focus on where you're going. Decide what you want to do, set a path to get there, and always keep sight of that goal.

Ivan has lived his entire life between two cultures, constantly thinking of things in different ways. He recognized this as a benefit, putting his cultural diversity to work for his clients. When your mindset defaults to embracing multiple perspectives, everyone has the advantage.

