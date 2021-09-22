Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
United States:
Ben VanCamp – The Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth
22 September 2021
Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On this episode, attorney Paul Durham will be speaking with Ben
VanCamp from The Chamber Collaborative of Greater
Portsmouth.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
ITC Announces Monica Bhattacharyya As New ALJ
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
On September 13, the International Trade Commission announced that Monica V. Bhattacharyya has been named a USITC Administrative Law Judge.
Proskauer Leads Impactful Summer Series For Teens
Proskauer Rose LLP
Last spring, Proskauer launched a partnership with the Chinese-American Planning Council (CPC) – an organization focused on empowering Asian American, immigrant, and low-income communities in New York City.
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Manar Morales (Podcast)
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Long before the pandemic raised the curtain on issues of workplace flexibility, today's guest was leading the way in changing how law firms think about flexibility, and how they can best use...