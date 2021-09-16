ARTICLE

Today's guest is the one and only Bill Henderson. In his day job, he's a professor of law at Indiana University Maurer School of Law where he holds the Stephen F. Burns Chair on the Legal Profession. Bill is a prolific writer and speaker on the legal market who is well known for assembling some of the best and brightest thinkers on the legal industry in his blog, Legal Evolution.

Bill has been a longtime friend of Seyfarth, and he's worked with the firm on our own innovation journey.

Listen in to today's conversation to hear:

How Bill's outsider perspective as a firefighter and paramedic shaped his career in the law and colored his assessment of law firm hierarchy.

How a simple proposal to teach a class on the business of law firms in 2003 revolutionized the law firm curriculum.

And why he thinks the legal market today is a lot like the automotive market of the turn of the 20th century.

