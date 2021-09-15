On September 13, the International Trade Commission announced that Monica V. Bhattacharyya has been named a USITC Administrative Law Judge.

According to the news release, Ms. Bhattacharyya holds a juris doctor degree from Yale Law School, a master of arts degree in politics from Princeton University, and a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry, magna cum laude, from Harvard-Radcliffe College. Since 2012, she has served as an investigative attorney in the ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations. Before joining the ITC, Ms. Bhattacharyya worked for more than 12 years in private practice, including as a partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, where she represented and counseled clients on patent and other intellectual property matters in federal and state courts. Prior to that, she worked as an associate at Wiggin and Dana LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and served as a law clerk for the Honorable Louis H. Pollak in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.