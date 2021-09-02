Partner Rachel E. Shaw, Counsels LaKeisha M.A. Caton and Jamice A. Oxley, and Associate Kamilah M. Holder were all recently selected to the National Black Lawyers Top 100, a distinction awarded to the top black attorneys in each state. Each member is rigorously vetted and required to meet certain criteria such as reputation review among peers, the judiciary, and the public, notable achievements, settlements, and verdicts as specialty lawyers, rankings by leading national evaluation organizations and associations, and more. Oxley was selected as a Top 100 in California, while Shaw, Caton and Holder were voted as Top 100 in New York.

According to the network of legal experts:

The National Black Lawyers Top 100 is an elite network of legal experts. We select highly successful and influential lawyers with reputations for providing excellent legal representation in their respective practice areas. Our members are some of the most well-known practicing lawyers and leaders in American history. The NBL Top 100 recognizes and promotes the present contributions of African American lawyers and connects lawyers, locally and nationally, to share their knowledge with other members. We will harness the knowledge of legal stalwarts of the African American community, forge a brain trust for diverse thought, and level the legal playing field for all.

