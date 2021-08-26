self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · The Path Less Taken

While we give our guests a summer break, Steve shares some of his favorite moments from the podcast so far, and some thoughts from his own journey that were triggered by the conversations with our guests.

Today's episode is on the topic of the pioneering journey itself. By revisiting our past interviews, we will explore the commonalities among the paths of our guests and see what lessons can be extracted for our own journeys. In many ways, each one of our guests has followed the beat of their own drummer. Yet, in listening to their various stories, certain patterns begin to emerge. Some, like Steve, have followed a more traditional trajectory, using that trajectory to change the way we think about the delivery of legal services from inside the system. Others have started on what appears to be a traditional path, but at some point veered into other directions, becoming legal tech startup founders, alternative service provider pioneers, and change agents in other parts of the legal ecosphere.

Today, we will hear highlights of our guests' journeys, with emphasis on:

The "aha" moment that can send careers in a different direction.

The role of curiosity and an abiding interest in improving the way things work.

The incredibly simple belief that can unlock entirely new ways of thinking, doing things, and new ways to transform the profession.

Be sure to listen to the end for three key takeaways that pioneers can use at any point of their journey.

Quoted guests include:

