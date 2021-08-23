Our voice -- it can be our greatest strength, but also our greatest weakness. The key is learning how to use it correctly, and as lawyers, to use it persuasively. Join us on this episode of The Mother Board as we chat with vocal coach, Rena Cook, about speaking with our authentic voice to find confidence and presence.

Be sure to check out Rena's latest book, Her Voice in Law, Vocal Power and Situational Command for the Female Attorney.

